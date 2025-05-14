3.72 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.39 BYN
Erdogan and Zelensky Meet in Ankara
The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Zelensky is currently taking place in Ankara. This information is reported by BELTA, citing the Anadolu Agency.
According to TASS, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to commence in approximately two to three hours.
Earlier, it was announced that the meeting between Turkey’s president and Zelensky would precede the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Zelensky has also stated that he will decide on Ukraine’s participation in these talks after his meeting with Erdogan, which could last several hours.
It was previously reported that the Russian delegation, which arrived in Istanbul on the morning of May 15, is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the Russian President. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, the Ukrainian delegation comprises officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Office of the President, military personnel, and representatives from all intelligence agencies. Specific names of the Ukrainian participants have not yet been officially disclosed.