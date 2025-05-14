Erdogan and Zelensky Meet in Ankara

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Zelensky is currently taking place in Ankara. This information is reported by BELTA, citing the Anadolu Agency.

According to TASS, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to commence in approximately two to three hours.

Earlier, it was announced that the meeting between Turkey’s president and Zelensky would precede the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Zelensky has also stated that he will decide on Ukraine’s participation in these talks after his meeting with Erdogan, which could last several hours.