Estonia Shuts Airspace to Flights for Moscow's May 9 Parade

Estonia has closed its airspace to flights heading to Moscow for the Victory Parade. This was announced by the head of the Baltic republic's Foreign Ministry, Margus Tsahkna, BELTA reports, referencing Estonian media.

Tallinn is specifically prohibiting the use of its airspace for foreign state representatives flying to Moscow for the Victory Parade and for their return trips.

"Using Estonian airspace for a flight to Moscow for the May 9th parade is completely out of the question; Estonia is not going to support the holding of this event in any way," the minister said.