Estonia to ban Belarusian and Russian non-residents from buying real estate

Estonia is preparing to ban Belarusian and Russian citizens without permanent residence permits from purchasing real estate in the republic. The ban will also apply to companies of both countries and legal entities in which they are the beneficial owners.

The restrictions will also apply to apartments, which have so far been outside the scope of the law. However, the Estonian government may issue a permit for the purchase of real estate for reasons of national importance. The amendments are scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2027.