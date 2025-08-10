Ethnic Bullying: Cyberbullying of Russian-Speaking Children in the Baltic States

Russian-speaking residents in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as relocators from Russia, are frequently reporting incidents of their children being subjected to bullying on social media and messaging platforms, reports iz.ru.

Personal data, photographs of Russian teenagers, along with offensive captions, comments, and threats, are being posted anonymously in various channels and communities.

Users of social networks and messaging apps from the Baltic States have been increasingly reporting cases of cyberbullying targeting their children. The modus operandi suggests organized efforts: channel administrators reach out to Russian-speaking children, inviting them to join a closed community with promises of sharing something interesting. Once children join the group, they are subjected to a flood of negativity, with their photos displayed alongside insulting captions and collages. Children are being intimidated and insulted based on their ethnicity.

"In Latvia and Lithuania, activity is currently lower, but according to channel operators, they are preparing for a 'massive launch.' Police in Latvia and Estonia are already aware of the situation," states one Telegram channel.

Several channels have already been blocked; however, new resources quickly appear under the same or similar names. Cyberbullying has especially spread widely in Estonia.