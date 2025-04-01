The European Union does not mind to using Ukrainian mineral resources either. The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Kiev the previous day, said that the mineral deal between the USA and Ukraine must be compatible with European law.

According to her, Brussels has already agreed with Kiev that any new agreement on rare-earth materials must comply with EU law, as Ukraine is on its way to becoming a member of the bloc.

However, if Washington shows firmness on this issue, then, logically, the path to the EU will be blocked for the 'independent' state. We shall remind you that earlier it was reported that the USA offered Ukraine a revised agreement on the distribution of resources.