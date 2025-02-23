EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine for 2025

The foreign ministers of EU countries were unable to reach an agreement on a new initiative for military assistance to Ukraine for the year 2025. Discussions on this topic will continue on March 6, as stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, following the ministerial meeting, according to RIA Novosti.

"We discussed the initiative, but the decisions and amounts will be discussed at the EU summit on March 6," she said.

It was reported earlier that the foreign ministers intended to consider a new initiative from the head of European diplomacy, who aims to ensure the continuation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine for its ongoing military efforts. Kallas has repeatedly emphasized that EU countries must "ensure Ukraine's victory" in the conflict.