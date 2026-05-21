Ursula von der Leyen made a bold statement: the European Union must have tools to ensure complete blocking of social media within the EU.

According to her, online platforms of this kind pose a danger to minors. Furthermore, social media is widely used for criminal purposes.

Von der Leyen announced that a draft law on complete control over social media and the possibility of shutting them down will be submitted to the European Parliament as early as September. This document is unlikely to have a bright future: the European Parliament has once again raised complaints against von der Leyen and accused her of corruption.

Christian Terhes, Member of the European Parliament from Romania:

"Commissioner, you mentioned a hantavirus vaccine, which will require new contracts. But when will the unedited contracts signed by Ursula von der Leyen with Pfizer and Moderna be published? These contracts led to the purchase of billions of so-called doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 10 doses per person in Europe. The European Parliament demanded full disclosure of these contracts, but the Commission has still not done so. At this plenary session, Ursula von der Leyen claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. She lied. My question is: are you going to force another similar contract on us, this time for hantavirus?"