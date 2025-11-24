EU Obliges All Member States to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages Registered in any EU Country

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0132c683-8b22-4994-9a13-41f90170cbbd/conversions/2b43fb28-52a3-4902-ba5c-7a98a6328793-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0132c683-8b22-4994-9a13-41f90170cbbd/conversions/2b43fb28-52a3-4902-ba5c-7a98a6328793-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0132c683-8b22-4994-9a13-41f90170cbbd/conversions/2b43fb28-52a3-4902-ba5c-7a98a6328793-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0132c683-8b22-4994-9a13-41f90170cbbd/conversions/2b43fb28-52a3-4902-ba5c-7a98a6328793-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has issued a ruling requiring all EU member states to recognize same-sex marriages registered in any EU country, BelTA reports, citing the BBC.

The ruling of the European Court of Justice (the EU's supreme court) states that refusing to recognize same-sex marriages violates the right to freedom of movement and residence, as well as the right to private life.

According to the BBC, the court heard the case of a same-sex couple, both Polish citizens, who lived in Germany and married there. They moved to Poland and attempted to register their marriage in the civil registry, but were denied because Poland does not recognize same-sex unions. The European Court ruled that such a refusal was contrary to EU law.

"When EU citizens start a family in their host EU member state, in particular through marriage, they must be assured of being able to continue their family life in their EU country of origin," the court's ruling states.

This does not mean, as the publication points out, that countries must permit same-sex marriages in their national legislation.