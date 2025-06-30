3.77 BYN
EU Officially Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions for Next Six Months
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brussels Summit that was held on June 26, officially resolved to extend the entire complex of anti-Russian sanctions for next six months. This was reported by the EU Council, TASS writes.
"The EU Council extended sanctions against Russia for next six months - until January 31, 2026," the statement says.
The community introduced first economic sanctions against Russia in July 2014. Since then, all subsequent restrictive measures have been extended every half of the year.