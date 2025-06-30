EU Officially Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions for Next Six Months

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28abc22d-0023-4805-a2e7-8c859ce3fd52/conversions/d435deb7-ef35-40d6-8be3-c509a051467a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28abc22d-0023-4805-a2e7-8c859ce3fd52/conversions/d435deb7-ef35-40d6-8be3-c509a051467a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28abc22d-0023-4805-a2e7-8c859ce3fd52/conversions/d435deb7-ef35-40d6-8be3-c509a051467a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28abc22d-0023-4805-a2e7-8c859ce3fd52/conversions/d435deb7-ef35-40d6-8be3-c509a051467a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Brussels Summit that was held on June 26, officially resolved to extend the entire complex of anti-Russian sanctions for next six months. This was reported by the EU Council, TASS writes.

"The EU Council extended sanctions against Russia for next six months - until January 31, 2026," the statement says.