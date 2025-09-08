The Europeans have invented a new way to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in their favor, and not just with the participation of the Americans, but at their expense. As reported by the Financial Times, EU leaders propose creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Only the power of American air defense can guarantee such a zone.

Kiev agrees with the idea: one last thing to be done is to persuade Trump, which, however, is unlikely to happen, since a full-scale closure of the skies by air defense forces is a very expensive operation, and Washington was just about to dump all the financial burdens of the Ukrainian conflict on the shoulders of its NATO partners.