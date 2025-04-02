Europe intends to engage NATO command and control structures in the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. The idea is being discussed at talks held by France and Britain, The Financial Times has quoted sources as saying. It is claimed that the alliance's common intelligence capabilities will be used.

It was reported earlier that on April 10, Paris and London would hold a meeting of a group of states ready to deploy their peacekeepers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. At the same time, the Russian authorities are unalterably opposed to the deployment of European troops in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that the consequences of such a step "will be tragic". According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the appearance of European troops in Ukraine "would mean that the root causes will not disappear".