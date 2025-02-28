Europe stands ready to enter a confrontation not only with Russia but also with Washington. Commissioner Kallas has declared that the world needs a new leader in place of the United States. Furthermore, Europe plans to prolong its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine for at least another year, as reported by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Currently, the European Union is striving to formulate a unified stance on Ukraine following former President Trump's admonishment of President Zelensky - a revelation reported by the German newspaper Die Welt. Thus, the EU has now acquired a new common adversary alongside Russia.