In the run-up to May 9, the Latvian State Security Service is monitoring social media: anyone expressing respect for the heroism of the Soviet Army during the Great Patriotic War faces a fine of 350 euros. Legal entities that display any Victory symbols on their websites will face a fine of 3,000 euros. Similarly, raids are already underway, as they were a year ago, targeting St. George's ribbons.

In Lithuania, displaying Soviet and communist symbols in the run-up to Victory Day, as well as anything that might signify support for Russia, is subject to criminal prosecution. Strict restrictions are being introduced during the holidays in Berlin, home to the largest monuments dedicated to the heroism of the Soviet people. Russian and Soviet flags, as well as St. George's ribbons, are prohibited there. Similar bans are in effect in Moldova and Ukraine.