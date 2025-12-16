Europe Presents Its Six-Point Plan for Security Guarantees to Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/840f8d65-8ea5-4a55-9fd4-a6a33f3d6e56/conversions/bda12bbf-6474-49d9-97c3-bae61789d9bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/840f8d65-8ea5-4a55-9fd4-a6a33f3d6e56/conversions/bda12bbf-6474-49d9-97c3-bae61789d9bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/840f8d65-8ea5-4a55-9fd4-a6a33f3d6e56/conversions/bda12bbf-6474-49d9-97c3-bae61789d9bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/840f8d65-8ea5-4a55-9fd4-a6a33f3d6e56/conversions/bda12bbf-6474-49d9-97c3-bae61789d9bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe should "fasten its belts" ahead of a challenging week of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian Prime Minister said. According to Viktor Orbán, the situation has never been closer to a resolution.

On December 15, two days of talks between representatives of the U.S., EU, NATO, and Ukraine concluded. According to media reports, Europe presented its six-point plan for security guarantees to Kiev.

These include ongoing military support for Ukraine and the country's right to maintain an 800,000 army, formation and deployment of a multinational force known as the Coalition of the Willing, support for Kiev's accession to the EU, and security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

According to the British prime minister, the Coalition of the Willing has already completed preparations for deploying troops to Ukraine.