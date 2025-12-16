3.68 BYN
Europe Presents Its Six-Point Plan for Security Guarantees to Kiev
Europe should "fasten its belts" ahead of a challenging week of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian Prime Minister said. According to Viktor Orbán, the situation has never been closer to a resolution.
On December 15, two days of talks between representatives of the U.S., EU, NATO, and Ukraine concluded. According to media reports, Europe presented its six-point plan for security guarantees to Kiev.
These include ongoing military support for Ukraine and the country's right to maintain an 800,000 army, formation and deployment of a multinational force known as the Coalition of the Willing, support for Kiev's accession to the EU, and security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.
According to the British prime minister, the Coalition of the Willing has already completed preparations for deploying troops to Ukraine.
However, the Polish prime minister abruptly rejected this venture. According to Axios, new talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian working groups will take place in Miami this weekend. Consultations between Washington and Moscow are also expected this week.