According to the White House, Europe is sabotaging efforts led by Trump to end the war in Ukraine, as reported by Axios. While some European leaders publicly support U.S. President's initiatives to cease hostilities, they are allegedly secretly working to undermine the progress made after the Alaska summit.

In response to these claims, Moscow has reacted. Kirill Dmitriyev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, stated that even Washington now recognizes that European Union leaders are delaying the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. He called on Brussels to stop undermining the genuine peace process and to choose diplomacy over false narratives.