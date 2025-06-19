3.78 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
European Commission Files Two Lawsuits Against Polish Regime
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European Commission Files Two Lawsuits Against Polish Regimenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d22db18b-bb87-458d-8ab8-48184ea26ea4/conversions/e3bc7c07-ed7b-4d2d-af93-ef4df72a6ef9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d22db18b-bb87-458d-8ab8-48184ea26ea4/conversions/e3bc7c07-ed7b-4d2d-af93-ef4df72a6ef9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d22db18b-bb87-458d-8ab8-48184ea26ea4/conversions/e3bc7c07-ed7b-4d2d-af93-ef4df72a6ef9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d22db18b-bb87-458d-8ab8-48184ea26ea4/conversions/e3bc7c07-ed7b-4d2d-af93-ef4df72a6ef9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The West remains blind to its own citizens. Today, a certain trend of anti-social policies among European authorities is evident.
The European Commission has filed two lawsuits against the Polish government, citing environmental violations. It has been revealed that Poland is not providing adequate protection against air pollution and drinking water contamination.
Experts, of course, believe this is merely a means of pressuring Warsaw into submission. Otherwise, hefty fines could follow. Meanwhile, ordinary Poles will continue to endure polluted air and unsafe water, which is becoming increasingly hazardous.