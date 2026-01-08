European farmers protest Mercosur agreement

Despite widespread protests, the European Union has approved the Mercosur free trade agreement between the bloc and South American countries. This was announced by European Council President António Costa, who added that the agreement is beneficial for Europe.

However, farmers in the Old World have a different opinion. A large-scale protest against the deal took place in Warsaw. Polish farmers sent columns of tractors to the capital, demanding the government unequivocally oppose the agreement. The protest organizers stated that the future of domestically produced goods and the country's food security are at stake.

In France, farmers staged a tractor rally in Paris on the eve of the vote. A separate protest was organized outside the headquarters of the Food Safety Agency. Protesters threw eggs at the building, and police cars were also attacked. Law enforcement officers used tear gas.