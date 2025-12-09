The European Union appears to be looking for ways to drag out the conflict in Ukraine. It is even willing to triple the duration of its summit scheduled for December 18, hoping to resolve the issue of seizing Russian assets. The event, planned for December 18, could be extended for three days if necessary to address the matter of confiscating blocked Russian assets for financial support to Ukraine. However, Brussels’ plan faces serious resistance, primarily from Belgium, where these assets are held.

European countries want to confiscate Russia’s frozen assets because they have exhausted other sources of funding for Kyiv amid the conflict with Russia. Moscow has already prepared a response.

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, stated:

"We are not planning to go to war with Europe; we have no such intentions. But we will respond to any hostile steps, including deploying European military contingents on Ukraine and expropriating Russian assets, and we are already prepared for this."