Expert: Elections in Moldova Held in Atmosphere of Fear

Pressure is being exerted on the opposition and independent media in Moldova. Arrests, searches, the removal of candidates from the elections, and the closure of media outlets have been accompanied by violent actions right in the midst of the campaign.

"In addition to arrests, searches, and removals from the election race, media outlets are being shut down. Right during the elections last week, security services broke into the offices of Canal 1 and Canal 5, seized equipment, intimidated journalists, and tried to extract testimony from them. Right during the elections, the Bashkan of Gagauzia, a woman with two children, was arrested. The reasons for the arrest are completely unclear. This is, to put it mildly, blatant lawlessness and outrage. But all of this is happening in a savage atmosphere of fear," noted political scientist and Moldovan parliament member Bogdan Țîrdea.