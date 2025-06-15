Fico criticizes EU's double standards regarding military conflicts

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f58f2e7a-b2cc-47be-adae-7f8931c63d6e/conversions/6cb50c1f-f0de-466a-a533-6be1e6fd4551-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f58f2e7a-b2cc-47be-adae-7f8931c63d6e/conversions/6cb50c1f-f0de-466a-a533-6be1e6fd4551-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f58f2e7a-b2cc-47be-adae-7f8931c63d6e/conversions/6cb50c1f-f0de-466a-a533-6be1e6fd4551-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f58f2e7a-b2cc-47be-adae-7f8931c63d6e/conversions/6cb50c1f-f0de-466a-a533-6be1e6fd4551-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU has no idea what to do, so Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticized the EU for double standards regarding military conflicts.

Robert Fico accused the bloc of lack of direction and hypocrisy in its foreign policy decisions regarding the conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, Iran and Israel.

Robert Fico:

"As for the war in Ukraine, the EU has become an institution that has forgotten its peaceful nature. It is a major supporter of the war in Ukraine. Now it suddenly can't budge when it comes to the conflict between Israel and Iran, and we see a big double standard here."