Former Commander of Lithuanian Armed Forces Has Dental Implants Installed at Army's Expense

The investigation established that the military commander had undergone dental implants at public expense. He was ultimately fined €20,000 and banned from holding managerial positions for five years.

This case is interesting because it continues a series of scandals involving senior Lithuanian officials: in the past month, two former prime ministers and two leaders of the leading parliamentary party have been accused of corruption. In the case of the former prime minister, the sum at issue is €1.5 billion.