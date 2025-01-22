Former fast-food CEO to be ambassador to EU

Weather in Belarus
Brest4°
Gomel2°
Vitebsk1°
Mogilev0°
Grodno2°
Minsk1°
Minsk
1°
US President Donald Trump continues to form his administration. A fast food specialist will represent the US interests in the European Union. Trump has nominated former fast food chain executive Andrew Pazdar for the post.
The US President praised 74-year-old Pazder as a successful attorney, businessman, economic commentator, and author. According to the White House, Puzder, who once led fast-food restaurant chains, successfully overcame financial difficulties during his tenure.