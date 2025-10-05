3.68 BYN
Trump Decides to Supply Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. President has decided to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev. Trump assured that he does not seek further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and added that final approval depends on Kiev's plans to use the missiles.
Earlier, the Russian President noted that "using Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of American military personnel is impossible; this would mark a qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."