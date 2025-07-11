3.75 BYN
France and UK Ready to Deploy Troops to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to Emmanuel Macron, a Franco-British military corps numbering 50,000 soldiers may be sent to Ukraine.
This deployment would occur immediately after a ceasefire is declared. The so-called "coalition of willing" would take control of Ukraine’s skies and coastal areas, with London and Paris deploying troops.
It should be noted that Macron and British Prime Minister Starmer frequently make statements to this effect. Moreover, the number of troops they intend to send to Ukraine is constantly changing. It remains unclear where Macron plans to find the funds and 50,000 soldiers to carry out such a risky mission.