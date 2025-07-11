Finland's Authorities Notify UN of Withdrawal from Ottawa Convention

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07c211d-eaf6-4c41-8473-9469b15deb42/conversions/fcdca92e-03d1-470b-80d4-b6d39adf5f2c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07c211d-eaf6-4c41-8473-9469b15deb42/conversions/fcdca92e-03d1-470b-80d4-b6d39adf5f2c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07c211d-eaf6-4c41-8473-9469b15deb42/conversions/fcdca92e-03d1-470b-80d4-b6d39adf5f2c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a07c211d-eaf6-4c41-8473-9469b15deb42/conversions/fcdca92e-03d1-470b-80d4-b6d39adf5f2c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Finnish authorities have notified the UN of their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines. Helsinki took the corresponding decision in June, and it will come into force in January 2026.

In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have withdrawn from the convention. The Baltic States have submitted notifications to the UN, and Warsaw will do so in the near future.