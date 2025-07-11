3.75 BYN
Finland's Authorities Notify UN of Withdrawal from Ottawa Convention
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Finnish authorities have notified the UN of their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines. Helsinki took the corresponding decision in June, and it will come into force in January 2026.
In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland have withdrawn from the convention. The Baltic States have submitted notifications to the UN, and Warsaw will do so in the near future.
All 5 countries are NATO members, and according to the Russophobia concept adopted in the West, they present Russia as the main threat to the alliance. With their steps, they are opening the way to wall themselves off from Russia and Belarus not only with fences, but also with mined zones.