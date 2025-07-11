Citizens of Latvia took to the streets in a demonstration against the removal of Russian and Soviet memorials. Dozens of protesters organized the rally to save the memorial dedicated to the defenders of Lüčavsalas Island.

Latvian authorities are systematically erasing all historical monuments associated with Russia. The monument honoring 400 Russian grenadiers—who heroically fell in battle against the Swedish army in the early 18th century—was erected through public funds in 1891. Now, it faces imminent destruction.