3.75 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.42 BYN
In Latvia, Residents Gather in Protest Against Demolition of Russian Grenadiers’ Monument
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Latvia, Residents Gather in Protest Against Demolition of Russian Grenadiers’ Monumentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccadc68-7081-44c2-a5fb-9aaf273d192e/conversions/1f851ea6-a87b-4f9a-bd5f-b7ba063c9daf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccadc68-7081-44c2-a5fb-9aaf273d192e/conversions/1f851ea6-a87b-4f9a-bd5f-b7ba063c9daf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccadc68-7081-44c2-a5fb-9aaf273d192e/conversions/1f851ea6-a87b-4f9a-bd5f-b7ba063c9daf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccadc68-7081-44c2-a5fb-9aaf273d192e/conversions/1f851ea6-a87b-4f9a-bd5f-b7ba063c9daf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Citizens of Latvia took to the streets in a demonstration against the removal of Russian and Soviet memorials. Dozens of protesters organized the rally to save the memorial dedicated to the defenders of Lüčavsalas Island.
Latvian authorities are systematically erasing all historical monuments associated with Russia. The monument honoring 400 Russian grenadiers—who heroically fell in battle against the Swedish army in the early 18th century—was erected through public funds in 1891. Now, it faces imminent destruction.
The peaceful demonstration was conducted under police supervision and the presence of State Security Service agents.