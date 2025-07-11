Platforms Glassdoor and Indeed Plan to Lay Off 1,300 Employees and Replace Them with AI

Glassdoor and Indeed — major employment platforms worldwide — are planning to lay off approximately 1,300 employees to replace their work with artificial intelligence (AI). This information was reported by BELTA, citing TASS and Reuters.

According to the agencies, the layoffs will primarily affect employees in the United States, but offices in other countries will also be impacted. Overall, about 6% of all workers in the HR technology sector are expected to be affected.

“AI is changing the world around us, and we must adapt by ensuring a high level of quality in our services for both workers and employers,” said Hisayuki Idecoba, CEO of the Japanese holding company Recruit, which owns Glassdoor and Indeed.