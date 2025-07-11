The British police are cracking down with utmost severity on demonstrations protesting against migrants, forcing protesters to become increasingly inventive.

In Northern Ireland, citizens erected a massive wooden monument topped with an image of a boat carrying illegal migrants. Once completed, and with public approval, the structure was set ablaze.

Authorities have already opened a criminal case on suspicion of committing a "hate crime." About a month ago, a Romanian teenager was targeted in Northern Ireland. The perpetrators of the assault appear to be facing only symbolic punishment.