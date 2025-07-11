3.75 BYN
Protests in Northern Ireland: Growing Discontent Over Uncontrolled Migration
The British police are cracking down with utmost severity on demonstrations protesting against migrants, forcing protesters to become increasingly inventive.
In Northern Ireland, citizens erected a massive wooden monument topped with an image of a boat carrying illegal migrants. Once completed, and with public approval, the structure was set ablaze.
Authorities have already opened a criminal case on suspicion of committing a "hate crime." About a month ago, a Romanian teenager was targeted in Northern Ireland. The perpetrators of the assault appear to be facing only symbolic punishment.
A wave of protests has erupted in the region, ruthlessly suppressed by the authorities. However, it is evident that underlying dissatisfaction continues to simmer and threatens to explode unpredictably. Meanwhile, in a year, the United Kingdom has accepted up to a million refugees.