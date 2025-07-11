The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will demand territorial concessions from Ukraine if a peace agreement with Russia is signed, according to reports from TASS citing The Daily Telegraph.

According to the publication, the White House has indicated that if Trump mediates the settlement between Moscow and Kiev, Ukraine will most likely have to cede certain territories. The reason, as suggested by the outlet, is the recent successes of Russian armed forces in LNR, DNR, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.