Saudi Arabia is prepared to offer a venue for dialogue between Russia and the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar al-Khorayef, announced that the kingdom is willing to facilitate a platform for Russian-American discussions aimed at both political and economic stabilization. This was reported by BELTA, citing TASS.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia is ready to provide a venue for consultations between Russia and the U.S. to promote diplomatic and economic stability, the minister responded affirmatively.

"Yes, Saudi Arabia strives to do everything possible to help the international community reach agreements. Our leadership, His Highness and the Crown Prince, are making every effort to ensure regional stability. This is our national interest," he stated.