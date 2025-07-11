3.75 BYN
Moldovan Residents Protest Against Removal of Soviet War Memorial
Residents of the town of Cahul, Moldova, organized a protest against the removal of a Soviet war monument — a T-34 tank erected in memory of the liberators of the city from Nazi occupation, reports RIA Novosti, citing the local TV channel "Channel 5."
It is noted that the Moldovan Ministry of Health previously proposed expanding the Cahul hospital at the expense of the territory occupied by the Soviet monument — the T-34 tank, which was installed in 1975.
This proposal sparked outrage among residents, who took to the streets with posters saying: "Don't touch our memory," "Cahul remembers the heroes," and "T-34 is a symbol of victory," the channel reports.
According to one civic activist, this is not just about demolishing a monument but an attempt to erase the memory of those who fought for Moldova’s liberation. "It is unacceptable to equate the Soviet regime with fascism, as current authorities and supporters of the ruling party 'Action and Solidarity' are doing today. We must defend the historical truth and the memory of the heroes," he said.