Residents of the town of Cahul, Moldova, organized a protest against the removal of a Soviet war monument — a T-34 tank erected in memory of the liberators of the city from Nazi occupation, reports RIA Novosti, citing the local TV channel "Channel 5."

It is noted that the Moldovan Ministry of Health previously proposed expanding the Cahul hospital at the expense of the territory occupied by the Soviet monument — the T-34 tank, which was installed in 1975.

This proposal sparked outrage among residents, who took to the streets with posters saying: "Don't touch our memory," "Cahul remembers the heroes," and "T-34 is a symbol of victory," the channel reports.