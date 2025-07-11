Golden State Halts Payments on Its Debt Obligations

California is prepared to freeze its debt payments for at least two years. In other words, the state is declaring a full-scale default.

This is not just about any ordinary U.S. region. California’s GDP amounts to $4 trillion, surpassing, for example, Japan’s economy. Suspending debt obligations could have the most unpredictable consequences not only for the state but also for the United States as a whole — at the very least, the cost of servicing American national debt will rise.