Dodon: Moldovans Want to Return to Strategic Dialogue with Belarus

Most Moldovan citizens consider Belarusians to be brothers and wish to restore the strategic dialogue with Belarus as it was previously, shared Moldovan politician and former president Igor Dodon. Currently, he is the chairman of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PCRM), reports BELTA.

He began by expressing his pleasure at being in Belarus and having the opportunity to meet with the Belarusian leader. "I want to assure you right away that Moldovan citizens — not the current authorities, but the majority of Moldovan people — see Belarusians as their brothers. According to all polls, Alexander G. Lukashenko ranks among the top supported foreign leaders within the Republic of Moldova," said Igor Dodon.