Arming Ukraine and finding funds for this purpose have become almost the main focus of European and American politics.

In a separate article, Congress allocated $500 million to aid Kiev in the U.S. budget for 2026. Funding for weapon supplies may be carried out through presidential programs, Pentagon initiatives, and several others. This Congressional decision indicates that, in the eyes of the Americans, the conflict in Ukraine will continue into 2026, and they have decided to stick with the side they support without change.

Meanwhile, American media report that on July 14, President Donald Trump will make a statement about the imminent imposition of extremely severe sanctions against Russia. Clearly, this refers to a bill currently sitting in Congress. Such a move appears almost suicidal. U.S. media suggest that 500 percent tariffs on Russian goods and on countries trading with Russia would amount to a global embargo — effectively a new law that could paralyze international commerce on a planetary scale.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, stated:

"Ukraine has already lost this war, and along with it, Europe as well. But no one has the courage to admit this or draw the necessary conclusions. Instead, they behave as if this war can be won — but not at the front lines. What we need is diplomacy, a ceasefire."