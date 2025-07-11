In an era of profound global change, it is essential to preserve our uniqueness, culture, and traditions. These were the words of our President during the opening ceremony of the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk."

Today, the festival has grown beyond mere tradition. It is the cultural emblem of the city on the Dvina River and a national brand of Belarus. Many visitors from different countries wish to share in this celebration, to feel the unity of Belarus. And Vitebsk welcomes everyone with warm hospitality — visas are not required for visitors.

This is how we invite the world to our festival — a place where international stars perform, authentic Belarusian traditions are alive, and bustling markets offer everything that feeds the soul. Anyone who has visited Vitebsk at least once is sure to return time and again.

The opening ceremony always attracts the renowned native son, Alexander Lukashenko. The head of state spoke openly about unity, the importance of preserving traditions, and what lies behind the policies in the arts.

The homeland of Chagall. Slavic Vitebsk welcomes its guests with genuine warmth. This is the true spirit of the famous Slavic hospitality, and it is immediately felt — here, you are truly appreciated.

While storms raged in other parts of the country, the weather in the north was perfect — as if by design. Many people take this opportunity to go on vacation "under Slavianski" — a tradition for many who visit year after year, witnessing how Vitebsk changes with each arrival. Its unique nature, architecture, theaters, master classes, and masterpieces of Belarusian cuisine make it a place primarily to nourish the soul.

"Slavianski Bazaar" is a festival with a heart. Year after year, visitors come to Vitebsk for an authentic celebration, to experience genuine Belarusian hospitality and warmth, to sing along, and to acquire something truly authentic as a keepsake from the "City of Masters."

Here, it’s not just about quick shopping — craftsmen will gladly share the story behind each piece. You can hear Belarusian legends about protective dolls and even craft something yourself, to remember the welcoming spirit of Vitebsk for a long time.

Vases, cheese boards, and cutting boards made from natural wood are real masterpieces — the top choice among hosts.

Traditional crafts such as straw weaving, wood carving, and embroidery are passed down through generations. In Vitebsk, in the "City of Masters," entire family dynasties can be found. We are proud to have such talented people. We don’t just preserve our culture and traditions — we cherish them deeply.

Many visitors here feel like locals. They learn the language, immerse themselves in the culture. Some come to study or work, and end up staying permanently. For them, Vitebsk becomes a second home.

Tickets for the "Slavianski Bazaar" are always in high demand — sold out months in advance. Favorite artists, the festive atmosphere, and the presence of our President, a native of Kopys, are eagerly anticipated.

In the past week, our President has been on official visits, but he managed to return home to his roots. He attended the celebration in Alexandria, where Alexander Lukashenko finds true peace. Now, he is here, at the "Slavianski Bazaar."

President Lukashenko has often spoken about the importance of such festivals — moments to pause, to remember our origins, and to enjoy the value of the present. Under a peaceful sky and warm summer evening, few have the opportunity to listen to music and stroll through their beloved city as we do here.

"The most important thing," he emphasized, "is that, for over 30 years, our festival has been a beacon of heartfelt unity, warmth, and light — despite any upheavals. Believe me, that’s invaluable today."

"We live in an age of unprecedented change — perhaps the greatest in human history. We cannot predict what tomorrow’s world will look like. That is the greatest challenge. But one thing we do know is that, amidst this chaos, we must preserve our identity, our culture, and our traditions — for all nations and peoples," stated President Lukashenko.

According to him, this diversity is the essence of politics. "You, talented people, are at the roots of every economy and political development. This is the foundation of creation, the path to a just and secure future for all of us," he added.

"This is the core of our entire policy. Some say that 'Slavianski Bazaar' is apolitical. That’s not true. It is the most vital form of politics — the roots of the policies we, as leaders of various nations (not only Slavic), will pursue. It all begins here. That’s why it’s big politics — free from xenophobia and prejudice, honest and open," the President declared.

Every year, the head of state presents a special award — "Through Art, Toward Peace and Mutual Understanding." On the Alley of Stars at the Summer Amphitheater, an artist receives a personalized star. This year’s recipient was the great Belarusian musician, Yuri Antonov.

His songs have connected generations, always performed with heartfelt sincerity about what is familiar and dear. Whether from sorrow or joy, his melodies are close at hand.

There have been many misconceptions about politics in art. The Vitebsk festival has sometimes been labeled as a tool, exploited in the context of Ukraine. But our stage remains open to artists who come with goodwill and peace. The lineup of stars performing here each year in the Summer Amphitheater proves that we have many like-minded friends. The "Slavianski Bazaar" unites — and that is its greatest strength.

"And I want to say: keep your heads held high. Today, there is a battle for the minds and hearts of our people. Whoever controls your mind controls everything. No drones, no missiles, no military actions can succeed if, like 80 years ago, we have victory in our minds. If we stay loyal and value what we have, nothing can scare us. So, guard your minds — especially your children’s. And stay healthy! The rest we will buy," Lukashenko concluded.

The President also awarded the Grand Prix of the children’s music contest to Belarusian Amalia Sukhan. She captivated the jury and audience with her energy, performing the soundtrack from "The Lion King." Her rendition of "Song of a Distant Homeland" was especially emotional.

On stage, beloved artists performed their favorite songs — everything needed for a good mood. The evening was undoubtedly a success.

Even if you couldn’t get tickets for the opening, everything around the amphitheater is well heard and seen. Vitebsk speaks, shows, and sings until dawn.