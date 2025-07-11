3.75 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.42 BYN
Lukashenko on Moldova’s Loss of Independence: "I Do Not Believe It"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko on Moldova’s Loss of Independence: "I Do Not Believe It"news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90ada023-7641-449d-a065-d12395028bb3/conversions/b01d22c5-faeb-4eff-b54b-e0d0ad717bfa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90ada023-7641-449d-a065-d12395028bb3/conversions/b01d22c5-faeb-4eff-b54b-e0d0ad717bfa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90ada023-7641-449d-a065-d12395028bb3/conversions/b01d22c5-faeb-4eff-b54b-e0d0ad717bfa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90ada023-7641-449d-a065-d12395028bb3/conversions/b01d22c5-faeb-4eff-b54b-e0d0ad717bfa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
During a meeting with Moldovan politician and former president Igor Dodon, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he does not believe the Moldovan people could independently relinquish their independence and decide to join a neighboring state. This was reported by BELTA.
“The most shocking thing for me was the discussions in Moldova about the alleged loss of independence and integration into a neighboring country. It’s a catastrophe,” said the President. “But I do not believe it. Because Moldovans, the people of Moldova, especially those in Chișinău, are not fools.”
“There is no nation that would voluntarily deprive itself of independence. I hear such things, but I do not believe them,” added Alexander Lukashenko.