Lukashenko on Moldova’s Loss of Independence: "I Do Not Believe It"

During a meeting with Moldovan politician and former president Igor Dodon, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he does not believe the Moldovan people could independently relinquish their independence and decide to join a neighboring state. This was reported by BELTA.

“The most shocking thing for me was the discussions in Moldova about the alleged loss of independence and integration into a neighboring country. It’s a catastrophe,” said the President. “But I do not believe it. Because Moldovans, the people of Moldova, especially those in Chișinău, are not fools.”