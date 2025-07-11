Today, Belarus’s expertise is in demand even within international organizations. It is well known that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS engage with Minsk for cooperation, particularly in industrial collaboration and the development of scientific and technical potential.

Elizaveta Glushakova, a researcher at the Center for Political Studies of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, explained the reasons behind this.

"The education system and training programs in Belarus provide a strong resource base, which is why Belarusian specialists — doctors, teachers, IT professionals — are always sought after abroad. They demonstrate such a high level of training that they become in demand almost everywhere," she clarified.