“My ancient political advice to you: do not rush into any alliances (referring to the European Union), no one is waiting for you anywhere. Have you seen how Europeans loved Ukraine, for example? When Ukraine wanted to export grain through the EU in 2024, it was blocked; they didn’t allow it to pass. Ukraine couldn’t even export this grain to Africa, based on the information we receive. Do you think Moldova will be welcomed there with special treatment? It will be the same with your agricultural products, wine, and so on,” said the President.