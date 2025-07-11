Alisa Freindlich Awarded Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" I Degree

People’s Artist of the USSR Alice Freindlich has been awarded the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" I Degree. The medal was presented by the Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov. The award recognizes her significant contribution to the development of culture and the arts, as well as her many years of fruitful activity, reports TASS.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin has instructed me to present you with a high state award — the Order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' I Degree. You are now a full recipient of this order. I congratulate you," Beglov said during the ceremony. "We love you. I wish you success, good health, and hope you continue to delight us with your performances on stage."

In her response, Freindlich expressed gratitude to the country's leadership for the high honor. "Throughout my life — I am fortunate — I have been engaged in my beloved work. My entire life belongs to the theater; I have served it faithfully and happily, and I have always cherished this service and rejoiced in it. My only merit is that I have served with loyalty and truth," said the actress.

The award ceremony took place in the presence of the Bolshoi Drama Theater (BDT) troupe, as well as Freindlich’s family — her daughter, theater and film actress Varvara Vladimirova, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The guests greeted Freindlich with applause.