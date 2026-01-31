3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
French Foreign Minister Calls for Dialogue with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European diplomacy has suddenly reached the obvious conclusion that many experts have been voicing for several years. Europe needs a direct channel of communication with Russia, without intermediaries, according to the French Foreign Minister.
In an interview with local media, the minister emphasized that Europeans must have the ability to defend their interests. The diplomat urged against shifting responsibility.