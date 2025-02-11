Fugitives from Belarus wrote a denunciation on their own alleged comrades-in-arms. The letter was sent to the State Department and to the head of the US Department of Government Effectiveness, Elon Musk.

The pretext, apparently, was the anti-corruption wave in the policy of the new American authorities. The fugitives wrote a denunciation about the inappropriate spending of funds by the so-called Belarusian opposition, which for 5 years did not let the authors get to the grant trough. The letter cites specific figures.

Thus, since 1992, the US has allocated more than $1.1 billion to support democracy in Belarus, of which at least $140 million has been allocated in the last 4 years alone. However, despite these huge amounts, according to the authors of the complaint, the situation has only worsened.