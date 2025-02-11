3.48 RUB
Fugitive Belarusians write denunciation to US on their comrades for misappropriation of funds
Fugitives from Belarus wrote a denunciation on their own alleged comrades-in-arms. The letter was sent to the State Department and to the head of the US Department of Government Effectiveness, Elon Musk.
The pretext, apparently, was the anti-corruption wave in the policy of the new American authorities. The fugitives wrote a denunciation about the inappropriate spending of funds by the so-called Belarusian opposition, which for 5 years did not let the authors get to the grant trough. The letter cites specific figures.
Thus, since 1992, the US has allocated more than $1.1 billion to support democracy in Belarus, of which at least $140 million has been allocated in the last 4 years alone. However, despite these huge amounts, according to the authors of the complaint, the situation has only worsened.
In their message, the fugitives ask to immediately conduct an audit of all allocated funds, demand the return of what was stolen, and allocate new grants to them, the authors. The complaint to the State Department, by the way, appeared together with an article on the same topic in biased media. Apparently, the initiative informers have taken up the matter of redistributing Western grants seriously.