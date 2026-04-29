Gasoline prices in US have risen by more than 30% since start of conflict in Iran

Gasoline prices in the US have risen by more than 30% since the start of the conflict in Iran

Since the start of the military conflict in Iran, gasoline prices in the US have risen by more than 30%, BelTA reports.

According to the AAA automobile club, the average national gasoline price currently ranges from $3.57 to $5.96 per gallon, placing additional strain on the limited budgets of US citizens.

In five states – California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington – the average gasoline price exceeds or approaches $5 per gallon, which is among the highest in the country. According to AAA, the lowest prices are found in states located closer to the central part of the country.

Jet fuel prices have also risen significantly, forcing airlines to raise airfares.