Kălin Georgescu declared in an interview with Tucker Carlson that NATO intends to initiate World War III from Romania. It’s worth noting that the politician won the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, but the results were annulled at the behest of the West. Georgescu proved to be quite inconvenient: he advocated for a rational policy for Romania and opposed the imposition of European politicians who push for war with Russia, particularly involving Romania. Now, Georgescu explains why NATO cannot afford to lose control over this Eastern European country.

Kălin Georgescu, former presidential candidate of Romania, stated:

“NATO does not want a free Romania. Our country hosts the largest NATO military base. They want to start World War III from Romania. They can draw Europe and the U.S. into it, as they have their own interests in this war. Romania is a key factor that can either protect humanity from war or unleash it, as Romania shares the longest border with Ukraine—614 km.”

Georgescu added that Romania is an asset for Europeans and for Macron. Additionally, Romania can play a crucial role in security in the Black Sea region. Naturally, through Romania, there can be regional influence over Moldova and the Black Sea.

