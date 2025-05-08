Georgia Accuses Biden Administration of Attempted Coup and Power Struggle

Georgia has leveled serious allegations against the Biden administration, accusing it of orchestrating an attempted coup and efforts to change the nation's leadership. According to reports by BELTA, citing TASS, Parliamentary Chairman Shalva Papuashvili declared that the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden had engaged in efforts to overthrow the Georgian government.

"The Biden administration has inflicted damage on U.S.-Georgia relations. It has sought to replace the local authorities and has been involved in subversive activities against the Georgian government," Papuashvili stated.

He further explained that following the cessation of funding to Georgian non-governmental organizations from the United States at the beginning of 2025, after President Donald Trump ended the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the flow of financial resources to Georgian NGOs was redirected from Europe.

"After the United States discontinued its harmful financing of disinformation, violent groups, and propaganda in other countries—funding that previously flowed through USAID or other channels—the European Union’s budget has begun to promote propaganda, hate speech, and violence," he added.

In late 2024, the U.S. State Department announced that Washington had suspended its strategic partnership with Tbilisi. This decision followed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement on November 28, that the ruling party, "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia," had decided not to include negotiations on accession to the European Union in its agenda until the end of 2028, and to refuse all community grants.