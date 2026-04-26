Global Military Spending in 2025 Exceeded $2.8 Trillion

According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, defense budgets have increased for the 11th consecutive year, grew by almost 3% in 2025. More than half of this growth goes to the "big three"—the United States, China, and Russia.

It is also noted that American spending has decreased due to the end of support for Ukraine. In Europe, by contrast, spending increased by 14%. Germany is among the leaders. For the first time in 40 years, Berlin has surpassed the 2% of GDP mark for military spending. It has no intention of stopping: the Bundeswehr plans to increase its military spending to 3.5% by 2029.