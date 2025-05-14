Today, the world again faces conditions conducive to the resurgence of fascism, and it is imperative to combat its revival together with Russia. This was stated by Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of Charles de Gaulle, who served as President of France from 1958 to 1969, and vice-chairman of the jury for the International Peace Prize named after Leo Tolstoy, according to RIA Novosti.

While in Russia with his wife and children, he remarked:

"If we look at the circumstances that give rise to fascism, they always involve defeat, profound economic crises, societal division, debt burdens, and a sense of uncertainty. When culture and history are dismantled, fascism tends to resurface. Unfortunately, today the conditions are present, and I hope this will not happen again. We must fight every day for peace and increased awareness."

De Gaulle emphasized that the only ideology of fascism is the destruction of humanity under false pretenses: