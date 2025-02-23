3.57 BYN
"Grant is not debt": Zelensky doesn't want to recognize debt to USA
The Kiev boss of the mob confirmed at a press conference that the Americans have set a $500 billion figure in the new version of the fossil deal and that Trump wants a 100 percent surcharge from Ukraine on aid provided as part of the agreement. However, Kiev has no intention to recognize either the $500 billion or even the $100 billion debt. Zelensky noted that the money allocated - was a grant, signed earlier by Biden and the U.S .Congress. A grant is not a debt, and Ukraine is not obliged to pay it back.