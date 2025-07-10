3.76 BYN
Greece Struggles to Manage Influx of Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Greece is redirecting several hundred migrants from Crete to the mainland, as the island is overwhelmed by the surge of refugees.
Over 500 individuals from Libya have been brought to the port of Lavrio near Athens. Most are young men who arrived on a fishing trawler but were subsequently detained.
Every day, Greece faces the arrival of hundreds of illegal migrants. The refugee reception centers are overcrowded, struggling to cope with the increasing influx.