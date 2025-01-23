"We know that the so-called oppositionists, who are in fact extremists, closely cooperate with Ukrainian and Western intelligence services, coordinate their actions with them," he said.

Gryzlov noted that "Westerners would give an arm for the chance to arrange some kind of provocations during the election period, so that political fugitives sheltered at their masters in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania will do the dirty work."

The Russian ambassador added that the media have repeatedly reported on specific scenarios of aggressive actions against Belarus uncovered by security forces, including large-scale operations aimed at seizing power or part of the territory."In all these cases, Ukraine and the NATO countries bordering Belarus would serve as a place of arms," he continued. "It is clear that the governments of these countries simply could not help but be aware of this. This means that we are actually talking about a state-sanctioned planned interference into the internal affairs and aggression against a neighboring country."