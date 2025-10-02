3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.51 BYN
Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plannews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efb3787b-a1f9-4b24-9bf9-4ab53f004de8/conversions/9e1c6daa-cd72-4e19-a8f6-c03bd3efed61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efb3787b-a1f9-4b24-9bf9-4ab53f004de8/conversions/9e1c6daa-cd72-4e19-a8f6-c03bd3efed61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efb3787b-a1f9-4b24-9bf9-4ab53f004de8/conversions/9e1c6daa-cd72-4e19-a8f6-c03bd3efed61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/efb3787b-a1f9-4b24-9bf9-4ab53f004de8/conversions/9e1c6daa-cd72-4e19-a8f6-c03bd3efed61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The plan did not succeed — Hamas’s top military leader rejected President Trump’s peace proposal for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called the draft agreement unacceptable and doomed to fail.
According to him, the plan serves Israel’s interests and ignores those of the Palestinian people. In response, Trump stated: "If a last-chance agreement is not reached, a hell will begin like no one has ever seen."
It is worth noting that the U.S. president’s proposal for Gaza calls for an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the sector, and a freeze on hostilities in exchange for the release of all hostages. The plan also envisages neutralizing the military capabilities of Hamas and other Palestinian groups.